Mary Lou Billiar
July 29, 1933 – Feb. 21, 2020
Mary Lou Billiar, 86, of Lincoln passed away Feb. 21, 2020. She was born July 29, 1933, in Crete to George and Tillie Billiar.
In 1951, she graduated from Crete High School and began working for State Farm Insurance in Lincoln. She retired after more than 40 years of service and enjoyed her retirement playing bingo and visiting family and friends.
She is survived by her brothers, Dr. Robert Billiar (Shirley) of South Sioux City and Dr. Reinhart Billiar of Virginia Beach, Virginia; sister, Georgia Deming of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dr. Donald Billiar.
A celebration of life service was held Feb. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Memorial contributions may be given to the Kidney Dialysis Center of Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
