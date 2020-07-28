Marjorie A. Armstrong
April 10, 1935 – July 20, 2020
Marjorie Ann (Tvrz) Armstrong was born April 10, 1935, in Wilber to August T. and Lillian (Morava) Tvrz. She passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Columbus.
She was baptized as a young child in Leavenworth, Kansas, and confirmed at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. After graduation, she worked a year at the Saline County courthouse in the assessor’s office and then moved to Lincoln, where she worked in the accounting department at the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. Marjorie married Darrell Armstrong on Aug. 11, 1957, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. To this union, four children were born: Kirstyn Dee, Kendall Kaye, Kurt Tillman and Klay August. After selling a bar business that she and Darrell had operated for more than 11 years in Dodge, they moved back to Crete for several years before retiring and moving to Columbus.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Darrell; son, Klay; sister, Marva Rehm; and brother, Calvin Tvrz. She is survived by her children, Kirstyn (Erin) Lovell of Columbus, Kendall Armstrong of Lincoln and Kurt (Chela) Armstrong of Austin, Texas; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ted Tvrz of Walla Walla, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Marjorie’s life was July 24. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
