Marie E. Dewey
April 2, 1956 – June 26, 2020
Marie Elaine Dewey, 64, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Crete to Edward and Dolores (Schuster) Valenta on April 2, 1956. She graduated from Crete High School in 1974. On Jan. 17, 1975, she married Rod Dewey. Marie worked as a teller at Pinnacle Bank for 18 years. She loved her grandchildren, the mountains and taking yearly trips to Aspen with her sisters. Marie also loved baking and the music of John Denver.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rod; brother John and special friend Joy; sisters, Linda (Jim) Homan, Susie (Mike) Sullivan and Deb (Rich) Norman; mother-in-law, Loma June; brothers-in-law, Randy, Rick (Ronita); sister-in-law Roxanne (Mike) Bischof; daughters, Kristina, Sarah and fiancé Bryant Roth and Tracy and fiancé Zane Crites; grandchildren, Milo Lehman and Lily Crites, Cooper, McKenna and Jameson Roth and Xander Seeman; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend and "twin" Diane Mundt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dolores Valenta; father-in-law, Floyd; and infant son, Jeffrey.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. July 18 at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
