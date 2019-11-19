Marian L. (Casteel) Kastler
May 26, 1925 – Nov. 7, 2019
Marian Louise (Casteel) Kastler of Roswell, New Mexico, passed from this world on Nov. 7, 2019. Marian was born May 26, 1925, in Loup City to William and Irma (Conrad) Casteel. The second of four daughters, the family moved to the legacy homestead farm near Crete during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl days of the 1930s. Marian graduated from Crete High School in 1942 and moved to Detroit, Michigan, with her sister Dorothy to work for the Chrysler Corporation in the growing American automobile industry.
While in Detroit, the two sisters did their part to support the American effort in World War II by serving cookies and snacks to U.S. servicemen traveling through Detroit on troop trains. During the war, Marian became pen-pals with Howard Kastler, a young soldier from Texas serving in the European theatre. Upon his return, the two continued their relationship and were married in 1947 at the First Congregational Church in Crete.
The newlyweds moved to Austin, Texas, where Howard attended the University of Texas, graduating in 1949 with a B.A. in accounting. The couple then relocated to Roswell, New Mexico, where Howard began his career in public accounting. Marian worked several years for the McDonald Motor Co. in Roswell and as a librarian at Valley View Elementary School. However, her primary focus was always her family.
Marian will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her elegance, love of flowers and all things beautiful, her sense of humor and feisty opinions. Marian was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Roswell, Eastern Star and P.E.O. service organizations.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Howard C. Kastler of Roswell, New Mexico; son, Bill (Lucia) Kastler of Dallas, Texas; daughter-in-law, Lacy Kastler of Roswell, New Mexico; granddaughters, Christine (Dagan) Kastler of Los Angeles, California, and Ashley Kastler of Dallas, Texas; grandson, Cody (Zanessa) Kastler of Lubbock, Texas; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Tom Kastler of Roswell, New Mexico. Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at 910 South Main St., Roswell, New Mexico 88203.
