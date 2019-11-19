Marian L. (Casteel) Kastler

Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and windy conditions developing late. Thunder possible. Low 33F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.