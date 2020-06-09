Margaret A. Meinke
June 14, 1937 – June 7, 2020
Margaret A. (Klintworth) Meinke, age 82, was born on June 14, 1937, to Harvey and Mildred Klintworth of Lincoln and passed away June 7, 2020, at the Wilber Care Center.
She was united in marriage to Harold Meinke on Dec. 12, 1981, at Marysville, Kansas. She was employed at the unemployment office in Lincoln and later at the bakery departments of SunMart Foods and Foodmart and also worked at the cafeterias of Doane College and Farmland Foods of Crete. Marge enjoyed her collections of ceramic pigs, angels and recipe books. Prior to her lung disease, she gardened and canned fruits, vegetables and meats. She loved to bake; taking many delicious desserts, cakes, salads and casseroles to neighborhood, church and family gatherings.
Marge was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kramer and the Ladies Aid, Hallam Legion Auxiliary and the Kramer Extension Club. She enjoyed many sports which included: basketball, professional football, Husker football and football pools and playing cards with family and friends. Her passion was children; whether it was her nieces, nephews or the neighborhood children that she would spoil with gifts, popsicles and candy.
She is survived by her husband, Harold of Crete; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Lenora Meinke of Crete, Iverna and Mark Mercer of Wyoming, Michigan; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service was June 10. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church of Kramer or Crete Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at kunclfh.com.
