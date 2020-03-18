As a little girl, Brennan Kolbo fell in love with movement.
Her dedication to the art and movement of dance has led her from Crete’s Dance Company to the Consuming Kinetics Dance Company in St. Louis, Missouri, and places in between. She has performed in several states and trained in Havana, Cuba. Kolbo began dancing at Crete when she was 2 1/2 or 3 years old and continued with the company through high school. Kolbo said she was able to explore different genres of dance and be exposed to different styles of choreography in Crete.
“In late elementary, I started performing in ‘The Nutcracker’ with the Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company, every season through high school,” she said. “It was traditional ballet, and I fell in love with classical ballet and all the opportunities that style has for growth.”
Kolbo trained at the Lincoln Dance Center. She was able to audition all over the country for colleges and went to school for dance.
She studied dance performance and choreography at Elon University in North Carolina, where she was a teaching and learning assistant for somatic theories courses. She was elected president of student-run Elon DanceWorks while there.
“I moved to St. Louis last fall and was getting used to the area and taking classes, and saw an audition opportunity last December,” she said. “I had a really positive experience, was asked back to join the company members for private rehearsals with a guest artist, while interviewing with directors, and was asked to join full time as a performing artist in January.”
Kolbo said she had followed the company for about a year when she knew she was coming to the St. Louis area and had a friend the company.
“I was looking to branch out in my dance experience, and I guess I auditioned at the right time,” she said.
Since at CKDC, Kolbo has taken part in a duet rehearsal process, has done some outreach with the company, which included an hour-long improvisational showing at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, letting the public know about the company and dance styles available. She has taken over a monthly deep stretch/yoga class that the company does with Kranzberg Arts Foundation and will perform in the May concert.
She trained nationally at the American Dance Festival, River North Dance Chicago, Pittsburgh Ballet Theater, DanceWorks Chicago, Thodos Dance Chicago and The Big Muddy Dance Company. She presented work at a TEDxYouth conference, Omaha Under the Radar artist showcase and has choreographed for local dance studios. Her international experience included travel to Havana, Cuba, to intern and train with Malpaso Dance Company in 2018.
Kolbo returned to Crete last summer to help with a masterclass series hosted by Crete’s Dance Company and Studio 3 in Fairbury for students of all ages, teaching them different techniques and mini dances, artistry and performance.
She donated the money she earned back to Tamara Culhane, the owner, and her husband, Dennis, who has been battling cancer.
“They helped raise me, so anything I could do to give back to them,” she said.
Kolbo has learned many lessons over the years.
“The biggest thing is it’s allowed me to realize that dance is really universal,”
she said. “Every culture across the world has come from a form of movement, a
form of dance.
“When you’re talking about areas with cultural differences, dance and music and any art form are a great way to bridge those gaps.”
Kolbo said she has been in classes with people from all over the world who may not speak the same language but experience a shift when the music comes
on.
“Our vocabulary shifts and we are able to match each other with our movement and create a bond that wasn’t there before,” she said. “It is a way to connect and communicate with others in a way that people may not realize is there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.