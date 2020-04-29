Lorraine Hawkins

Lorraine J. Hawkins
June 10, 1927 – April 23, 2020
Lorraine J. Hawkins was born June 10, 1927, in rural Saline County to Edward and Tillie Odvody. Lorraine was the middle child, having an older (Norman) and younger brother (Roger). Lorraine attended country school District 53, located on their farm six miles east of Milligan. After attending Friend High School for three years, the teachers' course she was taking was canceled. She then attended Crete High School, graduating in 1944. She taught rural schools for three years near her parents’ home. During summer breaks, she worked in Lincoln, where she met her husband, Harold, in 1945. They were married June 1, 1947, in Friend. They lived in west Lincoln, where three sons were born, Wesley, James and Gerald. The family moved to Millard in 1960. She continued to live in her Millard house until just prior to her death.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hawkins (2006); parents, Edward and Tillie (Bors) Odvody; son, Gerald Lee Hawkins; and brother, Norman Odvody.
Lorraine is survived by her brother, Roger (Joyce) Odvody; sons, Wesley (Mary) Hawkins and James (Peggy) Hawkins; grandson, Eric (Samantha) Hawkins; six other grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family for Make-A-Wish or the Visiting Nurse Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at bramanmortuary.com.
