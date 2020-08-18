Lorraine Brolhorst
Feb. 10, 1930 – Aug, 10, 2020
Lorraine Brolhorst, 90, formerly of Crete, passed away Monday, Aug, 10, 2020, at Whispering Winds Cottage in Beatrice. She was born Feb. 10, 1930, to Emil and Mamie (Javorsky) Duba.
Her working career included various jobs around the Crete area. She eventually fell in love with the only job her family and the city of Crete remember her doing, selling Avon. She was known as the Avon Lady. Christmas was her favorite holiday with the inside and outside of the house decorated with lights, wreaths and every Avon Christmas item ever sold in the 40 years of selling Avon. Sitting still was not in her vocabulary. If she wasn’t joy riding in her car, she was on a bus trip, with her favorite places being gambling in Las Vegas, or places closer to home and visiting Branson, Missouri. Lorraine loved polka and country music. When a polka was playing, she would be singing in Czech. If a polka or a George Strait country song wasn’t playing, she would be listening to a Husker football game or a Kansas City Royals baseball game. The grandchildren and great grandchildren will all miss her quality hugs.
She is survived by sons, David Brolhorst (Susan) and Randy Brolhorst (Kathy); daughter, Susan August (Bill); sister, Shirley Mitchell; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Brolhorst; her parents; son, Gary Brolhorst; and three grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association. Services were Aug. 15. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
