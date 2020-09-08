Loren R. Bonneau
May 1924 – September 2020
Loren Richard Bonneau, a World War II veteran, lifelong educator, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather with a passion for life and family passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Few will remember Loren for his stature; yet many know him for his ability to own the room. “Dad” or “Grandpa,” as he’s known to most that survive him, could use his deep, booming voice to regale anyone in ear shot often several rooms over.
He commanded a classroom, teaching mathematics, serving as superintendent and then a professor at UNL for more than 35 years. One of Loren’s cherished honors was being named professor of the year by his students. He modeled his belief that education needed to be accessible and attained by all. You couldn’t miss Loren at the clubhouse, card table or any social gathering where he was often telling or creating memorable stories. Those stories ranged from life on the farm during the Depression to flying out of Tinian during World War II as an Army Air Corps radio operator to his most recent cribbage or bridge hand … despite its statistical improbability.
Loren, who grew up on a farm, had a deep appreciation of money going beyond being frugal. He and Janet would tolerate hotel jumping in Vegas to earn free nights. While cheap with funds, his love for family and friends was bountiful. Loren appreciated being physically fit. He loved and hated golf, finally able to golf his age at 84. He took up aerobic running in the 1960s, turning in later years to daily walks until just two days prior to his death. Loren found fitness plus two over-poured bourbons a day to be the key to a long and happy life.
Preceding Loren in death were his beloved wife, Janet, and two brothers, Roland and Leo. Loren is survived by his sister, Lois Sorenson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bonneau; two daughters, Jody Bonneau (Jeff Bell) and Nancy Worth (Greg); his step-sons, Ross Schupbach (Diane) and Lance Schupbach (Michelle Paxton); his grandchildren, Martin (Leslie) and Kevin (Laila) Bell, Bailey (CJ) Grover (Worth), Ella (Noah) Roth (Worth), Owen, Harper, Amelia, and Camden Schupbach; and his five great-grandchildren, Ben, Brandon and Bowie Bell and Dorothy and Francis Grover.
Loren’s friendship, kindness, and counsel will be missed by all as his legacy of education and service to country are carried on by his family. Memorial contributions are suggested to the UNL Foundation. Friends are encouraged to raise a Manhattan in Loren’s honor and take up his personal cause to replace Donald Trump.
Private services are planned. A party will be planned next summer once remains are received from University of Nebraska Medical Center.
