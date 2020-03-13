COVID-19 concerns have led to the cancellation of several events in Seward County and surrounding areas, as health departments are calling for large gatherings to be called off.
These gatherings have the potential to spread the coronavirus quickly if an infected person is in attendance.
If your event has been cancelled or postponed, please let us know by calling (402) 643-3676 or emailing emily@sewardindependent.com.
Here’s what we know so far:
• The Dorchester Area Community Foundation spring steak feed scheduled for March 21 at the Dorchester Legion and Community Hall has been postponed. A new date has not been announced.
• The Czech Days kickoff event planned for March 20 in Wilber is cancelled.
• Doane University has extended its spring break by one week, cancelling all in-person classes next week (March 16-22). This includes the cancellation of courses on Doane’s Lincoln, Omaha and Grand Island campuses. All classes (including adult and graduate) will resume on Monday, March 23, in an online/virtual format and will be taught online for the remainder of the semester/term. All current online courses for the spring term will continue uninterrupted.
• District and state speech competitions have been suspended by the Nebraska State Activities Association until further notice.
• The state boys’ basketball tournament is continuing with only players, coaches and immediate family allowed at tournament sites. Games will continue unless the governor makes an emergency declaration. Finals are scheduled for Saturday, March 14. No Saline County teams are playing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.