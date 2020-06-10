Crete High graduate Morgan Maly was named the Lincoln Journal-Star Girls’ Athlete of the Year over the weekend in a virtual program.
Maly, who competed in softball, basketball and track during her high school career, was also named the Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year. She was also honored as the state Gatorade Player of the Year.
In basketball, she averaged 20.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and led the Cardinals to a state championship. In softball, she finished the season batting .542 with 17 home runs and 60 RBIs.
In her acceptance speech, Maly thanked her coaches for their positive impacts. She also had advice for other athletes.
“I’d encourage you to be multisport athletes,” she said. “It’s been a great benefit to me in my lifetime.”
Maly has signed to play basketball at Creighton.
CHS Girls’ Basketball Coach John Larsen was also nominated for girls’ coach of the year.
