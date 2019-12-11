Lillian M. Porter
July 1, 1922 – Nov. 23, 2019
Lillian M. Porter, age 97, passed away Nov. 23, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. Lillian was born to Maddarine (Dixon) and William Porter in New Castle, Wyoming, on July 1, 1922.
Lillian attended the University of Wyoming while working in the English department. She obtained her BA in English in 1948 and her MA in 1955. Lillian always said of this time: “It was just fun! Just pure fun!” Her love of learning and the written word continued throughout her long life. When Lillian moved to The Gardens, over 2,000 books were donated to the Lincoln City Libraries. While at U of W, Lillian’s special friend and mentor was Clara McIntyre.
Lillian taught for a couple of years at a public junior/senior high school in Glendive, Montana, before accepting a teaching position in Crete at Doane College. She taught at Doane from approximately 1957 to 1978. Lucille Cobb, Charles Railsback and Elaine Williams were special friends and colleagues. Lillian especially enjoyed playing Scrabble with Elaine.
After retiring from Doane, Lillian worked at the Crete News as a proofreader. She also retired from this position. Her colleague Pat Hier remained a kind thoughtful friend.
Lillian had been a member of AAUW and enjoyed attending the book discussion group started there. She was also a founding member of SWIG, a women’s investment group. Lillian was fiercely independent and would often make long trips by herself to see family or to visit places that contributed to or enhanced learning, such as Mexico and England.
Lillian’s children were her fur babies. She loved her cats and had many throughout her life. She took great pleasure in naming Dr. Hardenburger’s office cat, Rusty. She outlived her “babies,” including Panther and Tiger, who moved with her to The Gardens in Crete. Toby, Smokey, Liza, Emily, Janey and Yorick were some of her other cats that had unique personalities and were important to Lillian. She delighted in them all.
Lillian was also devoted to contributing to several charities until she moved into assisted living. It’s estimated that she donated at least half of her modest income to others. When other expenses made it difficult for her to continue her generous giving, she resented it.
Besides her parents, Lillian’s sisters Gene and Viola preceded her in death, as well as close cousins and her nephew, Mark (Susan) Howry.
She is survived by nephews Steve (Joyce) and Bob Howry of North Dakota and niece Shannon Howry (Patrick Sayers) of Idaho. Lillian also leaves seven great-nieces and nephews, 11 great-great nieces and nephews, and one great-great-great.
Pam Wakeman and Clarence Vlasak became Lillian’s “family by choice.” Anna Silliman and Peter Dowben were also special caring friends to Lillian.
Condolences may be left online through Kuncl Funeral Home at www.kunclfh.com. Per Lillian’s request, there will be no funeral. Her family will receive her cremains to be placed with other family members in the New Castle, Wyoming, cemetery. A gathering was held at The Gardens Dec. 9 in Lillian’s honor. Donations may be made in Lillian’s name to any cat shelter or Humane Society. This would please Lillian. Rest In Peace.
