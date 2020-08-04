The Crete Public Library opened for public browsing on Aug. 3.
Computer usage and limited meeting rooms are also made available to the public.
Restrictions are still put in place for the safety and protection of community members and employees.
Seniors and those vulnerable to COVID-19 will have a priority browsing hour from 10-11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
Restrictions include:
- Face coverings and hand sanitizer are required and provided by the library if citizens do not have their own.
- Social distancing is required inside.
- Face coverings are not required for those 4-years of age and under.
- No food or drink is allowed inside.
- Ten visitors are allowed in the library at a time, excluding staff and those in meetings rooms.
- Family units count as one person.
- Individuals under the age of 12 must be accompanied and supervised by an adult.
- Furniture and tables are moved to ensure social distancing.
- If necessary, visits will be limited to 30 minutes.
- Patrons are encouraged to use the self-checkout machine.
- No magazines or newspapers are available.
- One restroom in the adult side of the library is available for emergency use only.
- Due to the nature of browsing, Crete Public Library cannot ensure all shelved items are sanitary.
- Meeting rooms are prioritized to those who made a reservation.
- Only one person/group per meeting room per day with no time limits.
- All people using the meeting rooms must sign a waiver.
All previous protocols and restrictions are still in place except for waivers.
Restrictions will be posted on library front doors upon entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.