September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Any resident of Saline County can obtain a library card for free with proof of residency, but what does one get with a Crete Public Library card?
A family can check out 40 items, and an individual can check out 20 items, including eight DVDs for three weeks. Any magazine can be checked out for one week—and there are 62 magazines in English and three in Spanish available.
With a Crete Library card, audio books and even cake pans can be checked out, but a Crete Library card offers its patrons online resources as well.
Access to OverDrive for ebooks and eAudiobooks is available with a Crete Library card.
In addition, access is available to 28 databases for Crete Library patrons. Interested in undertaking some genealogy research? The MyHeritage database contains over 8 billion historical records, and the MasterFILE Complete database provides access to popular magazines.
So, what are you waiting for? Become a patron of the Crete Public Library now and avoid the rush for library cards after the new library opens in January.
