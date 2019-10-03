LaVerne Vlcek Duba
July 1, 1931 – Sept. 28, 2019
LaVerne Vlcek Duba, 88, of Crete passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. LaVerne was born near Swanton to Edward and Katherine (Sipek) Vlcek on July 1, 1931. She went to high school at Wilber and graduated in 1948.
She married Frank Duba on June 7, 1950. She enjoyed raising flowers, gardening, cooking, baking and socializing with friends and neighbors. LaVerne remembered fondly her time working at A&A Bar and Grill as well as Rut Auction Services.
LaVerne is survived by her children, Deb Pallas (Dennis), Vern Duba (Jon Feaver) and Beccy McKay (Chuck); daughter-in-law, Janet Duba; grandchildren, Leslie Huggins (Pat), Steve Pallas, Jerad Pallas, Lynette Pospisil (Preston), Garrett McKay (special friend Jennifer Mischnick), Clayton McKay (special friend Kayla Gadeken) and Sawyer McKay; and great-grandchildren, Pierce and Marshal Pospisil.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; son, Frank Jr.; parents; and siblings, Ed, Ella and twin brother Lumir Vlcek, Evelyn Yanak and Blanche Sullivan.
In lieu of a public service, the family will have a private memorial following cremation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
