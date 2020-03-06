Larry M. Rhynalds
Aug. 1, 1944 – Feb. 24, 2020
Larry Marshall Rhynalds, 75, of Wilber, passed away peacefully Feb. 24, 2020. Larry was the oldest of five children, born Aug. 1, 1944, in Friend to Harold (Rusty) and Irene (Bean) Rhynalds of Crete. Larry married Marjorie (Sukovaty) Rhynalds on July 20, 1963, and resided in Crete until moving to Wilber in 1968. They had two children, Sheri and Bob.
Larry worked at Applebee Chevrolet and Mac’s Chevrolet in Crete and various construction jobs until 1979. Larry then went on to work at the Crete Manor for 18 years. He received many awards while working at the Crete Manor as well as Maintenance Man of the Year. Larry went on to work at Nestle Purina and retired in 2004. After retirement, He worked part-time at Czech Village until 2009.
Larry loved camping trips with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, playing pool, Husker football (all football) and Husker volleyball. Larry was a fan of any sports his kids or grandkids participated in. He loved any time spent with his family. Larry was a proud member of AA. He enjoyed more than 40 years of sobriety with the support of good friends. Larry paid that forward on many occasions. After retirement, Larry and Marge enjoyed wintering in Texas for five years and in Arizona for one year. Larry and Marge enjoyed many vacations with friends over the years. He had a sharp wit and a wonderful sense of humor. Larry took pride in his yard and was a “jack” of all trades around the house. Larry’s last project was building a replacement desk.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold “Rusty” and Irene (Bean) Rhynalds; father-in-law, Lumir Sukovaty; brother, Ronnie Rhynalds; and sister, Marsha (Rhynalds) Vernon.
Larry is survived by his wife, Marjorie (Sukovaty) Rhynalds; son, Robert Rhynalds and wife Chris of Lincoln; daughter, Sheri (Rhynalds) Lampe and husband Todd of Lincoln; six grandchildren that he loved so much, Andrew Rhynalds and wife Danielle, Amanda (Rhynalds) Olson and Devin Lewis, Neil Rhynalds and wife Chabrie, Ashtyn (Lampe) Fair and husband Taylor, Keith Lampe and Haley Lampe; eight beautiful great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Rhynalds and wife Nancy and Billy Rhynalds and wife Janet; brother-in-law, Bill Vernon; mother-in-law, Marie Sukovaty; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy Sukovaty, Lumir Sukovaty and wife Kay, Connie Parker and Denny Janecek and Richard Sukovaty; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service was held Feb. 28, 2020, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Wilber. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
