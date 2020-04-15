Larry L. Krauter
May 20, 1939 – April 10, 2020
Larry Lee Krauter, 80, of Clatonia, passed away in Adams on April 10, 2020.
Larry was born in Beatrice on May 20, 1939. He was the second child of Raymond and Alice (Haas) Krauter. Larry attended Clatonia Public Schools and graduated in 1956. After high school, Larry attended the Milford Trade School in construction and then entered the Navy and served in the Naval Construction Battalion (Seabees). After his service, he returned to Clatonia to care for the family farm. Larry, a talented carpenter, continued his construction career, working full time alongside farming and raising livestock.
He was united in marriage to Meredith Hesser on Sept. 11, 1965. They made their home in Clatonia and were blessed with two children. Larry was a kind and gentle soul, who enjoyed his family. His pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandson. Larry loved striking up a good conversation with friends and strangers alike, bird watching and playing a game of 10-point pitch. He especially valued the work relationships he formed over the years in construction companies like Kreshel’s in Wilber, Kingrey, Olsen, Culwell-Ellis and Hampton, all in Lincoln.
Larry was proud to be a life-long resident of Clatonia and was considered by many to be the “official town historian.” He was a founding member of the Clatonia Rescue Squad and a long-time member of the Clatonia Cemetery Association. Larry loved his Clatonia Salem United Methodist Church family. A life-long member, he was committed to God’s work through service on the board and upkeep of the church building and parsonage. Larry will be missed by many, including friends and staff at the Gold Crest Retirement Center.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Meredith; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Earl Latshaw; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Kili Krauter; grandchildren, Clayton, Caytlin and Dakota, Cortney, Max and Jac, Karena and Dan, Jaylee, and great-grandson, Quade; sister, Charlene (Krauter) and brother-in-law, Craig Johnson; sisters-in-law, Joyce Krauter, Mary Hesser and Jean Hesser; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, mother-in-law, father-in-law and two brothers-in-law.
Because of current social restrictions, services and memorial gift designation will be determined at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.