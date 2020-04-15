L. Marvin Navratil
June 18, 1929 – March 28, 2020
L. Marvin “Marv” Navratil, 90, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Legacy Estates in Lincoln. He was born June 18, 1929, in Crete to Louis C. and Ana M. (Chmelir) Navratil.
Marv is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Darlene (Prasek) of Legacy Estates, Lincoln; children, Ron (Connie) Navratil of Lincoln and Bonnie (Cal) Paschold of Firth; seven grandchildren, Tina (Cleve) Reeves of Lincoln, Jennifer (Andrew) Voss of Louisville, Sarah (Jared) Goertzen of Henderson, Katie Navratil of Omaha and Alan Navratil, Erika Paschold and Jessica Navratil of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Sue Navratil, Kim Navratil and Deb Vance, all of Lincoln; siblings, Bernard (Beth) Navratil of Crete and AnaLou (Larry) Roth of Omaha; sister-in-law, JoAnne Krenk of Crete; and many nieces and nephews.
Marv was preceded in death by his sons Ken and Dan Navratil.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
