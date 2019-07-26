Security First Bank in Lincoln announced Justin Kozisek of Crete have joined the bank’s commercial lending team.
Kozisek began his banking career at Security First while earning a degree in business administration at Doane College in Crete, and worked in private banking, commercial and agricultural lending at U.S. Bank and Pinnacle Bank, respectively, before rejoining Security First Bank in June.
Tom Kozisek, also of Crete, executive vice president for correspondent banking, has an expanded role that includes new business development for eastern Nebraska and surrounding states. Prior to joining Security First in 2016, Kozisek led the Midwest States correspondent lending division for U.S. Bank.
