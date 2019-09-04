Kevin R. Krivohlavek
Jan. 30, 1951 – Aug. 25, 2019
Kevin R. Krivohlavek was born Jan. 30, 1951, at the Crete Hospital to Raymond and Maxine (Richtarik) Krivohlavek. He married Nadine Albert on Feb. 22, 1974, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bloomington and resided on a farm north of Western until his death on Aug. 25, 2019, at age 68.
He was preceded in death by his infant brother, Davey Ray in 1953; sister, Lori Kae in 1981; and mother, Maxine Rose in 1998.
Survivors include his father, Raymond (special friend Edna Koll) Krivohlavek; wife, Nadine (Albert); son, Timothy (Stephanie) Krivohlavek; daughter, Melissa (Edward) Taylor; grandchildren, Katherine and Jack Krivohlavek and Ellie and Ethan Taylor; sister, Terri Krivohlavek; brother, Chris (Sandy) Krivohlavek; and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin was born into a farm family near Dorchester and farmed all his life. He loved the land and life on the farm. He graduated from Wilber-Clatonia High School in 1969. While in school he was in 4-H, FFA and band. He then attended Southeast Community College in Milford, studying construction and graduating in 1971. Utilizing his degree, he was involved in many construction projects including building the new gun club with his brother Chris. He also worked for Western United Mutual Insurance as an adjuster and was a member of the Pork Producers, the FFA alumni, Wilber Gun Club and Saline County Wind Association.
Some of his favorite things were family get-togethers, good Czech food, grilling, going to flea markets, checking out Craigslist, watching Nebraska volleyball and football, birds at the bird feeders, old Westerns and Fox News. There were some things he was not so good at like playing sports, telling jokes, throwing things away…but Kevin had a generous soul and was always willing to help when asked. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
A service was held Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Wilber. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.