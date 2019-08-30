Kathryn A. Kubicek
July 27, 1935 – Aug. 19, 2019
Kathryn Ann (Renner) Kubicek, age 84, was born July 27, 1935, in Saline County to George and Katie (Mundt) Renner and passed away Aug. 19, 2019, at Tabitha in Crete. She was confirmed May 30, 1948, and baptized Aug. 18, 1935, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Kathryn went to Crete Elementary School and Crete High School, graduating May 26, 1953.
Kathryn was united in marriage to Milo Kubicek on Jan. 24, 1954, and to this union two daughters were born, Kathy and Cheryl. She furthered her education and received her license as a beautician on March 6, 1974, and owned and operated her salon in Crete for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl and husband Terry Betts of Crete.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milo; daughter, Kathy Uarich; and brother, Don Renner.
A funeral service was held Aug. 23, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
