Karen L. Kling
Feb. 22, 1950 – Aug. 2, 2020
Karen Lee Kling, 70, of Omaha, passed away Aug. 2, 2020. Karen was born Feb. 22, 1950, in Omaha, to Leah Mary (Chase) Shelburn. Karen married Melvin Kling on Oct. 26, 1974, in Omaha. Together they had five children Jennifer, Andrew, Lucas, Benjamin and Marybeth.
Karen enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables as well as writing letters to people. She collected Care Bears and loved to watch wrestling on television. Karen also loved to write and send cards to her loved ones with stickers decorated all over each card and envelope.
Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Leah, and her sister, Gretchen Shelburn. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Kling of Crete; brother, Gary Shelburn of Pleasanton; sister, Leslie Graske; son-in-law, Lee Graske of Elk City; daughter, Jennifer Sims and son-in-law Mario Sims of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sons, Andrew Kling and fiance Julie Pinkston of Lincoln, Lucas Kling and daughter-in-law April Kling of Fairbury, Benjamin Kling and daughter-in-law Christina Kling of Seward; daughter, Marybeth Chanchavac and son-in-law Ottoniel Cruz Chanchavac Sanchez of Crete; and nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Radiant Springs Church in Crete. Memorial cards and flowers for the family can be sent to 1658 W. 13th St. Crete, NE 68333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.