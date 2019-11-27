Julie E. Ried
July 28, 1959 – Nov. 18, 2019
Julie E. Ried, age 60, of Lincoln died Nov. 18, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born July 28, 1959, in Lincoln to Julius and Betty (Roscoe) Ried.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Pamela Ried of Lincoln; nephews, Eric Smith and his daughter, Ashley, of Lincoln and Jason (Sarah) Smith of Lincoln; nieces, Jessica (Smith) Siefkin (husband Rylan) of Augusta, Georgia, and Jaydon (Smith) Hunn (husband Mitchell) of Bellevue.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Betty (Roscoe) Ried; and sister, Carol Ried.
A private gathering is planned. Condolences may be sent to the family at NebraskaCremation.com.
