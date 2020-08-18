Joseph R. Tenopir
Dec. 14, 1951 – July 25, 2020
Joseph Ray Tenopir, lifelong Crete resident, age 68, was born Dec. 14, 1951, to Raymond and Darline (Kubicek) Tenopir and passed away July 25, 2020, in Crete.
He attended Wilber Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1970. He then attended the University of Nebraska until a train accident prevented him from furthering his classes. After the accident, he had numerous jobs, working with his uncle roofing, helping his parents farming and working at Sack Lumber. He retired from Friskies after many years. Joe was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He loved to talk and visit with others, no matter how old or young you were, and he loved helping people. Joe was loved by many.
He leaves behind a sister and brother in law, Lori and Mike Kovarik; three nephews, Benjamin, Kirk and Adam Kovarik; one great-niece, Mia Kovarik; one great-nephew, Kayden Kovarik, all of Lincoln; aunts, Grace Tenopir and Lillian Kubicek and many cousins and friends. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Darline Tenopir; and brother, Bill Tenopir; and infant sister, Nancy.
Memorial services were July 31. Memorial contributions are suggested in care of the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
