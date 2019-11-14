JoAnn M. Renner
May 13, 1933 – Nov. 5, 2019
JoAnn M. Renner, 86, of rural Hallam passed away Nov. 5, 2019, in Lincoln. She was born May 13, 1933, in Crete to George and Evelyn (Tavis) Znamenacek. She met Robert Renner while attending Crete Public Schools, and on March 22, 1953, they married at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kramer. They made their home on the Renner family farm near Kramer, and in their union, eight children were born.
JoAnn’s greatest joys were her faith and family. She was a devoted stay-at-home wife and mother. Her home was always buzzing with children—not only of her own family, but also many of the neighborhood children who still think of her as Grandma Joannie today. Of special importance to her was attending the various sporting events and school activities of her family; through all the years, hardly one was missed.
JoAnn impacted many lives in her church and community as well. She was active in many clubs and community organizations. She was always quick to volunteer her time, often helping at elections and at the hospital. She also treasured family breakfasts, having coffee with friends and playing bridge. Last, but certainly not least, JoAnn enjoyed her weekly trips to Menards browsing the aisles with her best friend, Bob, who was her partner in life for over 66 years at the time of her death.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Renner of Crete; her children, Kay Jordan and husband Robert of Crete, Chris Duntz and friend Marc of Crete, Karen Rambo and husband Richard of Jonesborough, Tennessee, Bob Renner of Carver, Minnesota, Gary Renner and wife Karla of Crete, Michael Renner and girlfriend Donna of Hallam, and Lisa Dell’Apa Stefan and husband Albert of Toronto, Ontario, Canada; her grandchildren, Sheila Church and husband Steve, Jason Jordan and girlfriend Tara, Kelli Jordan, Kristina Johnson, Kevin Duntz and wife Candace, Matt Duntz, Adam Duntz, Jacy Duntz, Charlie Rambo, Richard Rambo, Christy Hood, Maggie Renner, James Renner, Parker Renner, Roolyn Renner, Chad McDaniel and wife Laurie, Randy Adams, Shane Renner, Ethan Renner and wife Margaret, Eli Renner, Gus Stefan, Phoebe Stefan, Alexandra Dell’Apa and Alena Dell’Apa; her great-grandchildren, Jamie, Kacee and husband Jake, Britta and husband Tyler, Madison, Makayla, Miley, Khalin, Xander, Arlo, Hayes, Wyatt, Byron, Ian, Austin, Kylie and Bentley; her great-great-grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth, Jabari, June, Johnston and Jessica; her sister, Lois Owens of Vacaville, California; her brothers, Larry Znamenacek of Columbus, Ohio, and Roger Znamenacek and wife Janice of Bennet; her sisters-in-law Toni Znamenacek, Lenore Renner and Joan Renner, all of Lincoln; her brother-in-law, Joseph Jones of St. Charles, Missouri; and her many special nieces, nephews and friends.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; son James Renner; sons-in-law, Matthew Stefan and David Duntz; brothers, Leon, Kenny and Merlyn; sister, Nancy Jones; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Melvin Renner, Raymond Renner, Esther Cudly, Joe Cudly, Eleanor Rotthaus, Harry Rotthaus, Eldon Renner, Elsie Znamenacek and Charlotte Znamenacek.
A service was held Nov. 8, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer. If compelled, memorial donations can be directed to the Kuncl Funeral Home for future designation by the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
