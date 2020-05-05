Jimmy D. Heeren Sr.
Sept. 16, 1941 – April 27, 2020
Jimmy Dean Heeren Sr., age 78, was born Sept. 16, 1941, in Beatrice, and went to be with our Lord on April 27, 2020, in Lincoln.
Jim graduated from Dorchester High School in 1960. He went to work at Russell Stover out of high school, then to Crete Mills prior to becoming a full-time farmer. He married Dona Conkling Heeren on July 3, 1962, and they had three children. Most of his life, he has farmed full time. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting, traveling and mostly, spending time with family.
Jim is survived by wife, Dona; sister, Mary Ann McComas; children, Jim Jr. and Darla of Phoenix, Arizona, Barbara and Jeff Rohrbough of Gainesville, Texas, and Jody and Bob Vogt of Dorchester; grandchildren, Renee and Gabe Dorcey, Becky Heeren and Keenan Brown, Garrett Reckling and Lillie Lueke, Grant and Morgan Reckling, Karley Rohrbough and Jeffery McClinton, Mackenzie Rohrbough and Kaleb Gleeson, Jenifer Heeren and Dave Winslow, Foster Reckling, Jacob Heeren, Kayley Rohrbough, Carter Reckling, Kolton Rohrbough and Elliott Rohrbough; great-grandchildren, Gunnar Dorcey, Serena Heeren, Amari Heeren, Rhys Dorcey, Jaixian Heeren, Anastasia Dorcey, Wrenn Reckling, Hattie Gleeson, Myles Heeren, Booker Brown and Maren Reckling; and many nieces and nephews; special cousins, John and Kathy Palky and special friend Benny Bartek. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Blanche Heeren; in-laws, Donald and Helen Conkling; and grandparents, John and Mary Heeren and Barbara and Frank Pospisil.
Private family graveside services were held at the Dorchester Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
