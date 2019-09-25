Jerry M. Studt
June 30, 1948 – Sept. 13, 2019
Jerry M. Studt, 71, of Wilber passed away Sept. 13, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones after a valiant fight against Lewy body dementia. Jerry was born June 30, 1948, in Alliance to Merlyn and Iva Studt. He graduated from Alliance High School in 1966 and from the University of Nebraska School of Pharmacy in 1971. He married his ‘charming bride’ Lonnie (Slepicka) Lawless in 1990 and built a family with her children.
He was a pharmacist his entire career and absolutely loved his work and all of his patients. He was also a lover of dogs and people, especially his family and close friends. Jerry enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards and traveling. Some of the notable places he traveled to include the Czech Republic, Africa, Argentina and through the Panama Canal. He also never turned down one minute he could spend with his grandchildren making them laugh and teaching them life lessons. He was well known for his giving and serving heart and volunteered his time and abilities any chance he had.
Jerry is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Lonnie; three children, Dax (Aimee) Brydl, Chelsea Anderson and Kara (Marcus) Boyd; three grandchildren, Gage and Marshall Brydl and Ivy Boyd; nieces, Andrea (Brian Bogan) Coryell and Brittany Coryell; nephews, Shane Oliva and Logan Oliva, Randy (Challice) Studt and Jeffery Studt; sister, Lori (Paul) Coryell; brothers, Loren (Kathy) Studt and Larry (Cheryl) Studt.
He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his mother-in-law and father-in-law.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 204 S. School Street in Wilber, with the Rev. Travis Panning officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Lonnie Studt and collected for further distribution as Jerry was very involved with his church, The Humane Society and People’s City Mission of Lincoln. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
