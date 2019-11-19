Jerry L. Betts
Sept. 13, 1940 – Nov. 16, 2019
Jerry Lee Betts, 79, of rural Dorchester passed away Nov. 16, 2019, in Lincoln. He was born Sept. 13, 1940, in Nebraska City to Merlin, Sr. and Dora Betts. He attended Nebraska City Public School, where he especially enjoyed shop class.
Jerry served his country and was a member of the Army National Guard. He began working at the Morton House in Nebraska City and later worked for Alpo Pet Foods in Crete, from which he retired. Jerry married Mary Janssen and they had two children, Terry and Tammy. He was mechanically talented and he enjoyed working on cars, going to car shows and his pets, especially his dogs. The one thing that would always light up his face with a smile was seeing his grandkids; he loved them so much.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Joyce Betts.
Jerry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Cheryl Betts; daughter, Tammy (Betts) Scusa; grandchildren, Brandon, Michaella and Dakota; great-grandson, Lane; and life-long companion, Deb Goff, her children, Melissa and John, and her grandchildren, Kaylee, Connor and Courtney, all of which he considered as his own.
In honor of Jerry’s wishes, no services will be held. Sign the online guest book or share condolences with the family at www.kunclfh.com.
