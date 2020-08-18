Jerry F. Schlamann
March 16, 1945 – Aug. 9, 2020
Jerry Frederick Schlamann passed away at his home surrounded by family on Aug. 9, 2020.
He was born to Raymond H. Schlamann and Anna M. (Witte) Schlamann on March 16, 1945, in Carleton. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron. He attended school in Hebron, where he graduated in 1964. He married Nancy L. Mundt on Oct. 14, 1967, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete, and to this union four children were born. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for almost 53 years. Jerry and Nancy called Dorchester home for almost 47 years, then they decided to move to Warrensburg, Missouri, in 2018, and then to Leeton, Missouri, a year later. Jerry was a hard worker and supported his family no matter what it took. He had many jobs, including a semi-truck driver, a security guard, and for 38 years, he worked at Nestle Purina making pet food. He retired from Nestle in 2010, and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He volunteered at the Crete FoodNet on the weekends and was a driver and did odd jobs for them for nine years. He and Nancy did a lot of traveling during his retirement, and not only did they travel to see family, but they also got to see parts of the country that they had never been to before. Jerry loved to travel, work outdoors, do handyman projects, work on vehicles and spend time with his grandchildren. He also loved to tell stories to his children and grandchildren, even sometimes to complete strangers. Jerry was a quiet man, but could be stern when he needed to be. He led a servant life and was always trying to help others.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, (Robert and Arnold); daughter-in-law, Beth (Donner) Schlamann; and son-in-law, Bradley Slick. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Leeton, Misssouri); son, Rev. Mark (Tanya) Schlamann (Tooele, Utah); daughters, Elizabeth Schlamann (Wayne), Rebecca Slick (Creston, Iowa), and Jennifer (Joseph) Peek (Chilhowee, Missouri); grandchildren, Mikayla (Daniel) Wilson (Lincoln), David Weigle (Seward), Della (Evan) Gregg (Odessa, Missouri), Hannah Peek (Independence, Missouri), Alexandra and Mason Slick (Creston, Iowa); great-grandchildren; Reign Wilson (Lincoln), and Kimber and Levi Gregg (Odessa, Missouri). He is also survived by his sister, Linda Hinderks (Lincoln) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was Aug. 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Memorial contributions are suggested to be sent to the family at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Interment was in Dorchester Cemetery following the funeral service. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.