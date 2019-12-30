Jeff Baxa
June 17, 1965 – Dec. 24, 2019
Jeff Baxa, age 54, of Western passed away Dec. 24, 2019. Jeff was born June 17, 1965, to George and Pauletta Baxa. He lived his entire life on the farm in the Western area. He graduated from Tri County High School in 1983. Jeff married Nancy Mailahn on Feb. 22, 2008. He helped his dad on the farm and then took over the farm when his father retired. He had a love for farming and took pride in making his farm and equipment the best it could be. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, family and friends. He also enjoyed camping and going on trips. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; son, Mason Mailahn and fiancé Kristina; grandkids, Dylan, Landon and Bellamy; father, George Baxa and stepmother, Jane; mother, Pauletta Baxa; sisters, Marjorie Badousek, Julie Anderson and husband Rob of Crete; nephew, Brendon Baxa and wife Julie; niece, Ruth Ann Badousek; sisters-in-law, Diane Muller, Marilyn and husband Jay McKernan and Judy and husband Gerald Behrends; aunts, uncles and many other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service was held Dec. 31, 2019, at Saline Center near Wilber, with Jon Palmquist officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Western Fire Department in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
