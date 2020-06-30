Janis M. McDonald
July 4, 1936 – June 27, 2020
Janis Marie (Crist) McDonald was born July 4, 1936, in Lincoln to Clarence and Lily Crist and passed away June 27, 2020, in Seward at the age of 83 years, 11 months and 23 days.
Janis grew up in Crete and graduated from Crete High School in 1954. She attended Doane College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she graduated in 1958. She moved to Denver, Colorado, and taught English at a junior high school. Janis later earned her master’s degree from the University of Oregon. She moved to Simi Valley, California, where she worked as a guidance counselor.
On Oct. 7, 1967, Janis was united in marriage to Thomas McDonald in Canoga Park, California, and to this union they had two children, Christopher and Catherine. The couple raised their family in Crete. During this time, Janis was a homemaker. When the children were in junior high school, she returned to work. She taught at the Midwest Institute at Doane College and later worked for the State of Nebraska in the Health and Human Services office in Beatrice until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with family and traveling. Many wonderful years were spent traveling in their RV with her siblings and their spouses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lily.
Janis is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Thomas McDonald of Seward; children, Christopher McDonald of Dallas, Texas, and Catherine (Darrin) Welch of Seward; siblings Lois (Jim) Hough of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Larry (Mary) Crist of Crete; grandson, Tyler Welch of Seward; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service was July 1. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.