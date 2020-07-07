Jackie J. Wells
March 2, 1952 – May 25, 2020
Jackie J. (Slepicka) Wells succumbed peacefully on May 25, 2020, to the cancer that she fiercely fought for nine years, surrounded by those she loved, at the home of longtime friends.
Jackie was born to Lawrence and LaVerne (Rejcha) Slepicka of rural Crete. She first attended school at the District 3 Country School, after which she finished her junior high and high school years at the Crete Public Schools. She was always an avid sports fan and that included the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She graduated from Crete High School in 1970 and went on to the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she graduated in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in English. Friends will remember her way with words and grammar and how she could make a five-minute speech in one minute or turn a one-minute comment into a half-hour. That was Jackie! In 1971, she married Douglas Wells, divorcing in 1978. Jackie worked at many jobs throughout her life, often taking on two or three at a time. Gotfredson’s, the downtown J.C. Penny’s, Ace Furniture, Carol Wright Sales and the Home Depot were several of her part-time jobs. Target, however, was her mainstay, working for them from the grand opening of the North 48th Street store in the early 1980s and finishing her time at the South 40th Street Super Target. Her customers knew her by name and enjoyed her welcoming smile and her friendly outgoing and chatty personality. This trait she carried with her wherever she went. When Jackie worked at the Home Depot, she was able to cultivate her love of plants and her yard. In her “spare” time she would be planting, transplanting and growing many plants which, she loved to share with her friends. You could always expect an offer of a plant if you were talking to her. Along with her many “favorite” customers, Jackie loved animals and taking cats off the street and giving them a place to call home was a passion for her. Her greatest animal love, however, was Schnauzers. Throughout her adult life, she had schnauzers. Old ones, young ones and especially those that were hard to adopt. She sought them out and would give them a place to call their own. Poco Diablo, Beue Petite, Scooter and Spike were just a few that she loved to the end. Reggie survives Jackie and was with her to the end. Jackie loved life and cherished her family, friends and animals. Her infectious laugh, smiles, hugs and endless stories are memories that we all will cherish forever.
Jackie is survived by her mother, LaVerne, and stepfather, Harry Johnston (Lincoln); brother, David Slepicka (Crete); stepsister, Patricia and Mike Schaaf; stepbrothers: Brad Johnston, Brian and Angela Johnston; stepchildren, Tish (Abernathy) and Scott Roberts; Melissa (Abernathy) and Aaron Jasper, all of Lincoln, Lisa (Abernathy) and Brian Diedrichsen of Omaha, Nathan and Courtney Abernathy of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; longtime friends, Pam and Paul Jensen, Katherine (Menter) and Michael; a host of cousins, uncles and aunts, Milo of Lincoln and Alice Rejcha of Crete, Evelyn Slepicka of Wilber and a multitude of friends whose lives she touched. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Slepicka; two infant brothers; grandparents and stepsister Peggy J. Duryea.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. Please feel free to dress casually. Face masks are suggested. A time and date for a Celebration of Life will be announced later. Memorial contributions will benefit Jackie’s favorite animal rescues and may be sent to Jackie Wells Memorial, % LaVerne Johnston, 9816 S. 79th St., Lincoln, NE 68516. Condolences may be left to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
