Isis1.JPG
Buy Now

The Isis Theater movie projector is carried down the stairs by Crete city employees. The projector was dismantled and taken down to be stored until the new placement is ready. The projector room will be demolished to expand the lobby. Those helping with the project included Jeff Behrends, Jose Ramos, Aaron Paulsen, Rod Kuss and Brian Schmidt (superintendent), all Electric Department employees.
Isis3.JPG
Buy Now

City employee Brian Schmidt takes out an air conditioning unit in the projector room at the Isis Theater. These air conditioners were used to keep the projector room from overheating. Air conditioners and other items in the theater including movie posters, chairs and film rolls are being sold to raise money for the continuing renovations.
Isis2.JPG
Buy Now

Crete city employees load a pickup with the projector pieces. The projector will be stored in the City power plant. Eventually the projector will be installed closer to the screen in the theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.