Irene K. Reiss
Nov. 10, 1938 – May 20, 2020
On May 20, 2020, Irene Kay (Yost) Reiss, age 81, passed away at her home after her 16-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born Nov. 10, 1938, in the town of Western to Goldie (Krauter) and Al Yost.
She was baptized in the Methodist Church in Western and later confirmed. Her family moved to Wilber when she was in the fourth grade and she graduated from Wilber High School in 1956. She was married to Delbert Reiss at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kramer on Sept. 16, 1956.
Irene’s biggest love in life was being married and having children. As the children grew and left home, she continued showing her love with acts of kindness by sharing her artistic abilities. Her hands were never still. She created flower arrangements and donated them to businesses in Dorchester and Crete for several years. She found happiness in making people laugh by telling a joke or two from her collection. She worked at the Lincoln News Agency, Blue River Meats, the Crete Manor Nursing Home, the Crete Hospital and the City of Crete, but did her hardest work on the family farm.
After retiring, she attended her grandkids’ activities on a weekly basis. She loved her grandkids. She was a member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kramer and was a Ladies Aid Member there. She was also a member of the Jolly Doers Extension Club, the Ladies Auxiliary Club and the alumni band in Wilber.
She is survived by her husband, Delbert Reiss of Crete; twin sister, Lorine and husband Bob Mares of Wilber; four children and their spouses, Mike and Sandi Reiss of Crete, Robin and Kent Grotelueschen of Octavia, Randy and Annette Reiss of Denton and David and Julie Reiss of Waverly; grandchildren, Tanya Bush, Jesse and Macy Grotelueschen, Kaitlin, Tom and Zach Reiss and Colton and Justin Reiss; great-grandchildren Katie and Kimmi Bush and great-great-grandchild Oliver Bush.
Private family services were held at St. John Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church in Kramer. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.