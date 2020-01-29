With the roads iced over in much of Crete’s residential areas, it is important now more than ever to drive carefully and slow through town.
Crete removes snow and ice from all streets on a priority schedule, City Administrator Tom Ourada said. Highways are first to get cleared, then emergency roadways, then roadways based on traffic volume.
Crete has two road graders that are effective in moving ice, but it takes time not only for the two of them to make it around town, but also to maintain the blades.
The brine truck also is effective before icing and moderately effective if temperatures aren’t too low. Once the temperature drops below 20 degrees the brine does not work well, and below 10 degrees it doesn’t work at all.
Crete also has a truck that mixes gravel and salt on the roads if the temperatures are above 20 degrees, which increases its effectiveness. Sand also sometimes gets spread, but it only helps in large quantities.
“We use many hundreds of tons of sand in a typical winter the way it is,” Ourada said. “And we use almost an equal amount of salt.”
Lincoln is having similar problems with roads completely covered with ice.
In a 10/11 Now article on Jan. 20, Tom Casady, interim director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, said that road conditions will not improve until temperatures start to rise.
With the combination of snow, freezing rain and flash freezing as well as the frigid temperatures, the roads will be slick. The de-icers are largely ineffective below 15 degrees and therefore will have to wait until it gets a little warmer.
To stay safe on the roads with the icy conditions the biggest factor to keep in mind is the speed of the vehicle. Slowing down is the most important thing to do when driving in ice and snow, according to Ice Road Safety.
Brake application is another way to stay safe when on ice-covered roads. This is a common trigger that leads to losing control of a vehicle. Slow down well ahead of time and avoid slamming on your breaks.
Accidents can sometimes be out of your control. Never assume other vehicles are as safe on the road as you are.
