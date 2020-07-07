The world's largest totally irrigated working farm show, including its $7.5 million facility upgrade, won't open its doors in 2020. Husker Harvest Days announced on June 29 that, for the first time in more than 65 years, the show won't go on this year because of COVID-19.
Farm Progress, which operates Husker Harvest Days, released a statement explaining that the decision was made purely out of safety for those who would attend.
“In the best interest of our visitors, exhibitors, partners and staff, Farm Progress has made the difficult decision to cancel both (Farm Progress Show and Husker Harvest Days) in 2020 due to rapidly changing conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.
Husker Harvest Days was originally scheduled for Sept. 15-17 at its home in Grand Island.
“We have been working with officials in Iowa and Nebraska for our shows, and we appreciate the support they expressed for us to hold the events,” Farm Progress Senior Vice President Don Tourte said. “They are critical partners to us, and we are all disappointed to not host the events this year, but feel confident that this is the right decision for our community.”
Instead of its typical events, Husker Harvest Days will go virtual this September. Through videos farmers and ranchers can learn about the latest technology and products made available. A beef production seminar is also planned, as well as demonstrations for upgraded cattle handling.
