Crete needs more housing, and now it has a better idea of exactly what to build.
The Crete City Council heard the results of a citywide housing study at its Dec. 17 meeting.
The 31-page study was compiled by JEO Consulting and paid for by a grant from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.
The study looked at existing housing, ages of Crete residents and income levels.
In short, the study said Crete needs more“entry level” homes, according to JEO representative Jeff Ray.
These are homes that are affordable and large enough for young people just starting families.
The study showed 33.4% of Crete’s 7,069 residents are ages 15-30, with the largest segment of those in the 20-24 range.
Those ages 75 and older comprise about 5% of the population.
The largest income bracket was between $50,000 and $74,999, with 556 households, but the median income is around $44,000, with 56% of households earning less than $50,000 per year.
Ray said Crete was doing well by continuing housing growth. The city had increased its number of housing units by 351 between 2000 and 2016.
“Unlike many communities in Nebraska, you’ve continued to build houses,” he said. “A lot of your houses are less than 20 years in age,” about 20% of them.
The oldest homes, 27% of them, were built in 1939 or earlier, before World War II.
They need renovated to become more attractive to home buyers, Ray said.
He said about 2,800 people commute to Crete from outside communities for employment, while about 1,500 people leave town for work.
“They’re already coming here. It’s an ‘If you build it, they will come’ type thing,” he said. “You have that opportunity to really reap that and pull people out of Lincoln. Forty-five percent of your people are coming from Lincoln, and 40% are going into Lincoln.”
Ray encouraged the council to talk about housing with the community—the Chamber of Commerce, Realtors and developers—and to diversify the types of housing being built.
“It does require some creativity on your side with zoning,” he said. “You’ve done a good job with what you have, you just need more of it.”
Mayor Dave Bauer said the city is currently adding six new subdivisions that will provide additional housing.
“It’s kind of exciting to have the report come out now, with all the subdivisions and things we have going on,” Bauer said.
The council voted to approve the study.
A full copy of the study can be found on the city’s website at crete.ne.gov, under “City Government.” Click on “City Council,” then “Meeting Agendas” for Dec. 17. A hardcopy is available at city hall.
