horsin around

Terri Brown combined her love of horses and her artistic ability after Crete’s recent snowfall.
Brown sculpted a snow horse in the ditch outside her home along County Road 2350.
“The snow was so good to make something with,” Brown said. “I had made one several years ago.”
Brown keeps horses on her property and molded the snow to mimic a 300-pound miniature horse.
“I guess I’m a little artistic,” she said.
About 30 years ago, she made her first snow horse and spraypainted it black. She also made an alligator and some others.
Brown said she just retired, so she had the time to play around this winter.
“It was a retirement perk,” she said.
