Blue River Arts Council celebrated leap day with a fundraiser to raise money for the Isis Theater.
29 Wine and Dine: Hops Around Crete was Saturday at four locations that attendees “hopped” to while receiving a full course meal along the way.
BRAC president Shaylene Smith estimated $15,000 was raised for a marquee for the theater.
Participants started at the Brewhouse where they received a Hops Around Crete passport for the night.
At the Brewhouse,three drink samples and apetizers were available. Music was provided by Lacey Franzen and Crete High School student Logan Capek singing and Julie Schumacher accompanying on the piano.
Veterans and Friends in Crete hosted the dinner with options for participants to choose from.
During this time, BRAC unvieled the plans for the rest of the theater restoration and remodel. Participants were the first to hear of these plans and also the first to see the new logo for the theater.
The next stop was at Artisan Mark, where desserts were paired with samples of cider drinks by Glacier Till. Music was provided by The Tim McGovern String Band.
“The Arts Council continues to be humbled by the support we are getting from the community and this event was no exception,” Stuhr said. “The event sold out more than a week in advance and all four participating businesses showed attendees a wonderful time.
“Now that we have firm Isis Theatre plans, this last push for funding will help us resurrect the goddess and bring movies and entertainment to downtown Crete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.