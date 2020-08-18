Holli J. Focht
May 17, 1965 – Aug. 8, 2020
Holli Jo (Rigby) Focht died in her home on Aug. 8, 2020 in Friend. She was 55 years young.
Holli was born May 17, 1965, in Omaha, to her parents, Sherri and Charles Rigby. She graduated from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Communications/English literature. She spent her time caring for others through Region V Services and undoubtedly left a lasting mark on each client she had the opportunity to work with.
Holli was dedicated, hard-working, and loving. She had a fiery passion for serving others, advocating for the vulnerable and caring for her children. Holli found joy in planting trees and raising her bulldog “Lucy.” Holli was selfless, outspoken and deeply loved by many.
Holli is survived by her mother, Sherri Rigby; her sister, Shelley Carter; her ex-husband and best friend, Robert Focht; and her daughters, Sydney, Carly and Riley Focht. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Rigby.
Due to the current pandemic, Holli’s life will be celebrated in a small personal ceremony with her family and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the following link, https://gf.me/u/yps6x8.
