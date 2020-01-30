Donors to the Crete Public Schools Trust are making sure students and teachers have what they need when it comes to the classroom and pursuing higher education.
Over the past two decades, the trust has grown to more than $1.5 million, and the donations making that growth possible do not go unnoticed, according to trust board president Joe Rohach.
“The purpose of the trust is to be able to assist the school with needs that are not allowed for in the general fund,” Rohach said.
That can be anything from building improvements to scholarships for graduates to grants for teachers to purchase supplies for their classrooms.
Recent donors
The trust recently received a few large donations to support its mission, including one for just over $40,000 from the Crete Sertoma Club.
Pat McCardle, Sertoma president who has served in a number of capacities both locally and nationally, said the club donated the money to endow its annual scholarship, since the club will soon cease to exist.
“Unfortunately, we are going to disband,” McCardle said. “Traditionally, our club every year has given one scholarship to a graduating senior at the high school. It’s renewable each year, so it’s a four-year scholarship. We try to give it to someone who’s going to be involved in the medical or speech or hearing field.”
“Sertoma” is a condensed form of “service to mankind.” Therefore, selection for the $500 scholarship is based on the student’s service to others.
The Crete club began in 1959, and McCardle estimated it has given a scholarship for at least the past 40 years.
“We’ve always had a scholarship fund. We thought the best way to handle it would be to give it to the school trust and let them handle it,” McCardle said.
Bernie Ludvik, a retired teacher who taught at Crete middle and high schools for 37 years, was another recent donor, giving $50,000 to the trust.
“I really have a positive feeling about the kids of Crete. I wanted to do something to make that feeling known,” Ludvik said.
He started a scholarship fund which will award $10,000 per year over the next five years.
Each $10,000 will be split into different amounts, from one to five scholarships each year, depending on the number of applicants and how deserving each is of the money.
“It’s a leadership scholarship. I’m asking applicants to tell about their future plans and to identify an issue locally, statewide, nationally or worldwide that concerns them and tell me what they could do in future years as a grown up to help alleviate or deal with that issue,” Ludvik said.
He taught a current issues class at the high school for years, and he wants students to spend time thinking about the issue and give a solution.
“Whether it be climate change or anything else. Not that they have to solve the problem, but tell something they could do as a citizen,” Ludvik said.
Ludvik handpicked five Crete High graduates as judges who will decide the winners of the first $10,000 this May. They each graduated in different years from 1990 to 2007.
“These are really outstanding young adults who’ve done a lot of great things since they graduated,” Ludvik said. “They’ll read and judge the applications, then I’ll be the final judge of how many and the amounts.”
Ludvik said he wanted his scholarship to be for a fairly large sum of money to benefit students pursuing higher education.
“It’s just my way of saying thank you to Crete, both past and present,” he said.
The Lothrop family also recently gave $5,000 in memory of Alene Lothrop, who died in August 2019.
Alene had significant ties to Crete, attending St. James School, Crete High School and Doane University.
She was a nurse who traveled as an Air Force wife to hospitals in four states and then settled back in Crete in 1957, where she worked as a Surgical RN at the Crete Municipal Hospital for 47 years.
Alene also was actively involved in local civic groups and Sacred Heart Church.
Other scholarships
The Crete Public Schools Trust gives around 45 scholarships each year with an approximate total of $36,000.
It invests money that’s not earmarked for something specific to make it grow, then divides what it earns into smaller scholarships.
“A lot of people have wanted to donate something, and they can donate for a specific purpose,” Rohach said.
A scholarship, for example, can be designated for a student pursuing a degree in agriculture, animal science or another area.
“It might be a $300 scholarship to buy books for one of the students. There’s at least 15 of those (given annually). If it helps them buy books, it helps them buy books,” Rohach said.
Students fill out an application and write an essay, which the trust board members then use to determine who receives which scholarship.
Teacher grants
In addition to designated scholarship money, the trust also awards thousands of dollars in grants to teachers each year to help them in their classrooms.
Last year, it gave $30,570.12.
“What we ask for on an annual basis is requests from the teachers. Then, we review those requests and grant those that we can,” Rohach said. “We’re pretty fortunate that we usually meet 90% of those requests.”
Requests range from art supplies to special equipment like musical instruments, graphing calculators and flexible seating.
The grants are presented during an awards assembly in the spring.
According to the Crete Public Schools administration website, the trust has helped pay for other projects, too, like a rubberized playground surface at the elementary school, a grand piano at the high school and defibrillators in all of the buildings.
How to contribute
The trust welcomes donations of any size.
“This is how we’ve built the trust to the size it is,” Rohach said. “We really appreciate the growth that we’ve had over the past several years to be able to make those grants and scholarships on an annual basis. We are very fortunate to be able to do that.”
Rohach said anyone wishing to contribute may contact the Crete Public Schools administration office at (402) 826-5855. A donation form and online donation options also are available at creteschools.com under the CPS Trust tab.
