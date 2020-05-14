From left, Deb Walton, Josefa Morales and Tatiana Morales serve meals at the Crete Middle School as part of Grab N’ Go Meals. Meals are available for children ages 1 to 18 Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. One breakfast and one lunch are provided for each child who is present at pick up. Grab N’ Go Meals are available at Crete Elementary School Door 1, Crete Middle School Door 15 and bus stop locations at 23rd and Ivy Street, 24th and Hawthorne Street, 20th and Main Street, 5th and Boswell Street and 20th and Boswell. Other locations include 5th and Norman Street, Westwood and Michelle Street, Hallam Methodist Church, Sprague Church and Denton Community Center.