Two of Michelle Faltin’s children, Owen and Emma, jumped up during dinner last week, exclaiming, “We have our Zoom meeting in five minutes!”
The Faltins are students of Gold Star Martial Arts in Crete. Owen is 14 and Emma is 10.
Gold Star tae kwon do instructor Alyssa Cochnar has been holding virtual Zoom classes since early March to abide by ever-changing regulations and guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now twice a week, Cochnar hops online and holds beginning and intermediate classes with her students. She also created an online curriculum for students to do on their own time if they are unable to join a scheduled video session. The curriculum includes everything from a warm-up to certain practice moves.
“The virtual meetings allow for a lot of flexibility,” Cochnar said. “Students are able to send me videos of what they’re working on and I give them feedback instantly.”
Cochnar said Gold Star had online resources available to students before the coronavirus pandemic, but having to move to live classes made her appreciate technology perhaps more than ever.
She said she plans to always have online options available and continue to do social media challenges, which began last week.
For instance, on April 9, Cochnar held a Zoom session where any student could join to converse with one another about that day's theme, their pets.
“The classes have been interesting and the kids get really excited for their Zoom sessions,” Faltin said. “They still put on their uniform, can see their friends online and still get feedback from the instructor.” Katie Leininger’s two kids, Kade and Cole Reinhard, take classes at the GSMA Seward location. She said as a parent, she has noticed the two looking forward to their online classes and they even help each other out when it comes to partner routines.
“It’s fun and relaxing for them,” Leininger said. “I’ve noticed the classes are really helping when it comes to their attitudes, too.”
As for Cochnar, she is there for the kids in whatever format they need to stay active.
“We just want to provide a positive atmosphere for the kids and are trying to be there for them,” Cochnar said.
