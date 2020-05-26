Gerald “Jerry” R. Kahle
June 30, 1929 – May 20, 2020
Gerald “Jerry” R. Kahle, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully the morning of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 90.
Jerry was born June 30, 1929, in Crete, to his parents, William Heinrich (Herman) and Martha Marie (Plessman) Kahle. He graduated from Crete High School in 1947. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Doane College, in Crete, with a double major in chemistry and mathematics in 1951.
On Aug. 26, 1951, he married Vivian Nerud. They met as freshmen at Doane. Their union eventually led to the birth of three daughters; Leslie, Lisa, and Gretchen; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
They moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Jerry attended Ohio State University and Vivian taught in the Columbus school system. He earned a master’s degree in Analytical Chemistry and a PhD in Organic Chemistry. He was awarded the Monsanto Fellowship his fourth year.
Jerry and Vivian then moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Jerry took a job with Phillips Petroleum Company, now ConocoPhillips, as a polymer research chemist. During his 29 years with Phillips Petroleum he received promotions as Chemical Research Branch Manager, Polyolefin Branch Manager and Manager of Catalyst Development and Manufacture. Jerry's experience in research and development earned him a transfer to Phillips Chemical Department in Belgium in 1972. There he held two positions: Director of Technical Service for Synthetic Rubber Plastics and Carbon Black for Europe and Africa, in Overijse and general manager of a 100,000 metric ton Polyethylene Plant in Antwerp, Belgium. They moved back to Bartlesville in 1976, where he completed his career in research and development. He retired in 1985.
During his career, he authored or co-authored 29 U.S. patents, numerous foreign patents and seven technical journal papers.
In 1990, Jerry and Vivian built a home on Table Rock Lake in Holiday Island, Arkansas. They lived there for 25 years before moving to Tulsa in 2015.
Jerry enjoyed golf, fishing, woodcarving and was a three-time state horseshoe pitching champion in Oklahoma. Vivian and Jerry enjoyed traveling back to Europe to Portugal, the Czech Republic and doing river cruises on the Rhine, Danube and Volga.
They also made two trips to Germany doing genealogy on the Kahle and Plessman families.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sisters, Helen M. Slepicka, Martha A. Panter and Jean Harrison Silverman; brothers, William, Edward and Richard.
He leaves many loving memories with his family, loving wife of 68 years, Vivian; three daughters, Leslie Cadenhead and husband Mike, Lisa Long and Gretchen Hebner and husband David; grandchildren, Daniel Cadenhead and wife Kristi, Steven Cadenhead and wife Heather, Rachel Long, Brooke Tepe and husband Pete, Jeff Long and wife Samantha, Alex Hebner and Bridgit Hebner; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Landon, Jack, Annika, Marlee and Ayla; and brother, Robert; as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving family members.
The family is planning a private memorial service.
I1n lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Doane University, 1014 Boswell Ave., Crete, NE 68333.
