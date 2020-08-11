Gerald Bartek
May 20, 1942 – Aug. 5, 2020
Gerald Bartek was born May 20, 1942, in Staplehurst to Jerry and Georgia (Dvorak) Bartek and passed away from Parkinson’s on Aug. 5, 2020, at his home in Lincoln.
After his mother’s death in 1945, Gerald and his five siblings lived with his grandparents, Celestine and Jiri Bartek in Dwight. Upon his father’s marriage to Bessie Pracheil, the family moved to Saline County where Gerald attended Dorchester High School, graduating in 1961.
Gerald enlisted in the U.S. Marines (1961-64). Gerald then enrolled in the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, graduating in 1972 in civil engineering. He married JoAnn Vanis on June 3, 1967, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Ulysses. He worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for more than 30 years. He retired in 2011.
He is survived by his wife and his five daughters, Mary (Matti) Iivanainen of Nummela, Finland, Sara (Lt. Col. Richard, USAF) Ruliffson of Haughton, Louisiana, Anne (Jason) Buckbee of Soldotna, Alaska, Dr. Rachel Bartek (Dr. Erdem Turhan) of Washington D.C. and Leah (Benjamin) Housel of Grand Island. He is survived by 13 grandchildren; a brother; a sister; two step-sisters; a sister-in-law; and many in-laws.
Gerald is preceded in death by his mother, father and step-mother, three brothers, his sister and her husband, his step-siblings and several miscarried children and grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 8 at Cathedral of the Risen Christ in Lincoln. Burial was at St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in David City. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bmlfh.com.
