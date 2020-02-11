George E. Emeigh
June 26, 1945 – Feb. 4, 2020
George Edward Emeigh died Feb. 4, 2020, at his home. He was 74 years old. He was born June 26, 1945, to Melvin Dale and Viola Alice (Beck) Emeigh. George attended and graduated from Wilber high school in 1963 and then attended the Lincoln School of Commerce, studying business. After school, he joined the U.S. Navy on June 10, 1964, and was released from active duty on June 15, 1966, after earning the National Defense Service and Vietnam Service medals. After the Navy, George worked for the United States Postal Service for 25 years and then in the maintenance department at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
On June 9, 1990, George married Judy Kay (Bolz) Borer. George and Judy lived in Wilber for many years, where he enjoyed coaching baseball, fishing, golfing, gardening and bird watching, among other outdoor activities. George was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed.
George is survived by his wife, Judy; sons, Todd (Lisa) Emeigh of Wilber and Wes Emeigh of Lincoln; daughter, Lori (Brian) Kozak of Lincoln; step-daughter, Teresa Borer of Phoenix, Arizona; and his brother, Roger (Pat) Emeigh of Littleton, Colorado. George had five grandsons, Ben (April), Neil, Carson, Seth and Cole; one grand-daughter, Kate; and one great-grandson, Bennett; as well as nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Grover) Shaw and Virginia (Paul) Morris; and step-sons, Donald Borer and Michael Borer.
A graveside service was held Feb. 7, 2020, at the Wilber Czech Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
