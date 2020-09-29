Gaylen J. Sysel
Oct. 14, 1963 – Sept. 18, 2020
On Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, Gaylen Joie Sysel passed away of a sudden heart attack at the age of 56. He was the son of Joie J. and Norma M. (Kotas) Sysel born Oct. 14, 1963, at the Friend Hospital.
He grew up on a farm south of Dorchester and attended Dorchester School. He played in the marching band. He was an active 4-H member, loved animals and gardening. He received a degree in horticulture from Doane College and started working at Campbells Nursery in Lincoln and at the present time, was employed at Merles Greenhouse of Seward. At Campbells, he grew plants from seeds or clippings. He had a love/hate relationship with poinsettias, but they were always beautiful. He was united in marriage to Laura J. Gradwohl Looper (and her two daughters) on March 11, 2000, at the Dorchester United Methodist Church. To this union, a son, Tyler Joie Sysel, was born. He was an active member of Tabor Lodge #74, currently serving his second term as president. He also served as treasurer. He was proud of his Czech heritage and looked forward to Czech Days every year. He loved his pork, kraut, dumplings and kolaches. Apricot was his favorite. He knew he could always get his favorite meal cooked by his aunts at Christmas and Czech Days. He loved his polka music and played bass in a polka band. Gaylen was always working on a project around the house and Menards was his second home. He also loved all those rebate items. His love of animals was obvious. He took in stray animals and made sure Tyler had animals to show for the fair. He loved the Clydesdale horses and several of our vacations were going to see the horses or to get special Budweiser steins and have the artist sign them.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joie and Norma; grandparents, Edward and Marie (Novy) Kotas, Eman and Mary (Kohout) Sysel; his father-in-law, John O. Gradwohl; aunts and uncles, Darlene Kasl, Richard Stehlik, Irvin Karpisek, Eman and Alice Sysel and Edward Sysel. Survivors include wife, Laura; son, Tyler; step-daughters: Jessica Looper and Nathan Reisdorff, Ashley Looper and Mark Francis, grandchildren, Kennedy, Owen, and Ryker; mother-in-law, Marceil (Burry) Gradwohl; sisters-in-law: Cheryl Brown, Kathy (Jim) Dice, Andrea Cassutt; brothers in law, Steve (Karen) Gradwohl, Ken (Kim) Gradwohl; aunts and uncle, Ella Karpisek, Shirley Znamenacek, Marlene Stehlik, Ed (Linda) Kotas; many cousins and friends and bonus sister, Sherry (Nancy) Eman.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Tabor Lodge, the Humane Society or Tyler’s college fund. Services were Sept. 24. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
