Gary L. Bors
Feb. 6, 1939 – Oct. 4, 2019
Gary L. Bors, 80, of Crete died Oct. 4, 2019, in Crete. He was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Friend to Milo and Evelyn (Fritz) Bors. He attended rural schools in Saline County and Dorchester Public School, and graduated from Crete Public School in 1957. He joined the Army National Guard in Crete in May 1957, serving with the 1056th Transportation Company. He attended basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, and then served at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas.
He married Carole Sue Vaverka on June 18, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Crete. He was then activated for 10 months at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, in 1961. In 1962 he moved back to Crete and worked as a heavy equipment operator building Pawnee, Conestoga, Stagecoach and Wagontrain watersheds. He also drove for Crete/Wilber Freightlines and a semi for the Dorchester Co-op. He was honorably discharged on April 30, 1965.
In 1964 he and his family moved to the family farm where he worked alongside his father until Milo’s death in 1968. He proudly took over the family farming operation, raising livestock and producing row crops. He participated in the county fair tractor pulls before becoming a member of the Nebraska Bush Pullers Association, where he drove his 180 Allis Chalmers named “Locomotion.” He and Carole moved off the farm in 2001.
He was a member of the Dorchester American Legion. Gary and Carole were honored with the 100-year Pioneer Farm Family award in 2014.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carole; son, Mark (Judy) Bors of Dorchester; daughter, Robin Bors (Tim Bruder) of Hickman; daughter, Michelle (Mike) Hatfield of Crete; grandchildren, Taylor Bors, Lucas (Chelsea) Apfelbeck, Brad Pribyl, Holley Pribyl, Clarissa Bors and Jake Hatfield; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; sister-in-law, Beverly Ficke; and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Kenneth Smith; brother-in-law, Kenneth Ficke; and granddaughters, Mary Bors and Erin Bors.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at Kuncl Funeral Home, with burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Memorial contributions may be made to Dorchester American Legion Post 264 and Crete Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
