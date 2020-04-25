The Friends of the Crete Library group has waited for this for a long time.
“This” would be the new state of the art library that opened on Forest Avenue this past January and “long time” would be 50 years, if not more.
There are two groups of the Friends, a 13-member board of trustees, referred to as the FRIENDS and the Friends group that anyone can join and be a part of.
The 503c nonprofit organization was formed in 1969 and according to its Facebook page, it was formed “to supplement, support and service the goals, services and programs of the Crete Public Library.”
The Crete News spoke with current members of the Crete assembly about the work they’ve done to raise the importance of literature in the community and beyond.
Ann Howard has been a member of the Friends of the Crete Public Library since the 1980s and is considered the unofficial historian for the group. As a country school teacher, she first became involved in the group after being on the library board and has held the position as president of Friends multiple times.
She can refer to minutes of meetings from the 1970s and tell you when the old Crete library building addition was built (in 1985).
Since being in the Friends group for a good number of years, Howard has not only been able to connect and see community support for a new building, but seen it come to life because of that support.
She said the Friends group has received major donations, funds and grant toward the new library project that are not covered by the city.
“I feel confident our Crete family will support the continued work of the FRIENDS of the CPL in our efforts to continue to grow our perpetual endowment and provide supplemental materials and programming,” Howard said. “I feel very strongly about the selfless volunteer community servants who have advocated to the CPL over the past 50 years.”
Including community fundraising for the new CPL building, the Friends group has supported literacy in the Crete community in a variety of ways. According to Howard, it has assisted in everything from starting the cake pan rental program to getting its first computer, printer and more.
“We try to think outside the box and provide amenities the librarians come to us for,” Howard said, being sure not to take away from the city, which funds CPL’s basic needs.
Friends volunteer member Julie Kent shared a current project the organization has been working on for the new CPL facility.
“We’ve been working on a story walk for the sidewalk outside where kids can read a few pages of a book as they go,” Kent said. “By the time they get to the end, they will have read a whole book.”
Kent estimates she has been with the Friends of CPL group since 2006 when she began taking her son to the library. In the past, she has served as treasurer and said the board meets quarterly or four times a year to discuss financials and the like.
She said another big aspect the Friends organization had a hand in was the dedication of two rooms in the new CPL facility, including the teen/youth study room and the children’s literacy room.
“Our whole goal is to support the library,” Kent said. “We really want to focus and promote reading with the young.”
Howard said although she was sentimental about the old building being torn down earlier this month, she was excited about seeing the new facility open its doors. She called it a “pinch me moment” when she first toured it and said only a community such as Crete could make such a place happen.
“You can see the dedication of everyone that came before us,” Howard said. “What people don’t realize is that for a small community, Crete is extremely gifted with so many donors and we are appreciative of how hard people have worked to support the library.”
