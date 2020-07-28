Fredrick “Rick” Kuncl
Aug. 16, 1940 – July 18, 2020
Fredrick “Rick” Kuncl, age 79, passed away Saturday July 18, 2020, at Cleveland Hillcrest Hospital. He was born Aug. 16, 1940, in Lincoln, to Robert Kenneth and Norma Jean (Nohavec) Kuncl.
Rick graduated from Crete High School and then earned an electrical engineering degree at the University of Nebraska. On Aug. 8, 1964,, he married Barbara Lowe and she survives. In 1965, Rick began his 32-year career with the Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. After several promotions to Wyandotte, River Rouge, Cleveland Stamping and Maumee Stamping, he completed his career in Allen Park, Michigan, as head of international purchasing and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Master Masons of Crete, the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, the Trenton JC’s in Michigan, the Brandywine Country Club in Maumee, Ohio, and Gateway Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.
Rick’s passion for more than 60 years was golf and teaching his daughter, Kristine, how to golf and to love the game. His golfing skills not only earned him a hole-in-one, but placed him as the captain and chairman of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team, comprised of 14 U.S. men competing against 14 U.K. men for tournaments in the United States, Portugal, Australia and of course, the home of golf, the United Kingdom.
Rick was a quiet, witty man and loved his family dearly. He was blessed to have a loving grandson, Jeffrey, who has earned multiple degrees at the University of Chicago and is currently working towards his doctorate. Rick was so proud of his accomplishments. Kristine, who was by his bedside when he passed as she was everyday outside his window during the Covid-19 lockdown, would like to thank the staff at Maplewood at Twinsburg, Ohio, for the care they provided to her dad.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert J. Kuncl. Survivors include his wife Barbara of Maumee, Ohio; daughter, Kristine (Steve) Montgomery Beall of Hudson, Ohio; grandson, Jeffrey Montgomery of Chicago, Illinois; step-grandson, Andrew Beall of Perrysburg, Ohio; brother, Donald (Bernice) Kuncl of Crete; niece, Andrea Steward of Lincoln; nephew, Scott Kuncl of Crete; nephew, Jeffrey (Sara) Kuncl of Lincoln; great-nephew, Jay (Lisa) Steward of Lincoln; great-niece, Jennifer Kuncl of Hastings; and great-nephew, Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete.
A memorial service was July 24. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
